Latest Weather Blog
George Zimmerman to enter no contest plea in stalking case
SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — George Zimmerman is expected to enter a no contest plea to resolve a misdemeanor charge of stalking a private investigator in the latest run-in with the law for the neighborhood watch leader who killed Trayvon Martin.
Court documents show Zimmerman on Tuesday planned to enter the no contest plea in absentia, meaning he won’t be present at the courthouse in Sanford, Florida. Under such a plea, a defendant doesn’t admit guilt, and a conviction is withheld if the conditions of the plea are met.
Zimmerman was accused of sending threatening messages to a private investigator who had contacted him about a documentary series on Martin. Zimmerman fatally shot the black teenager in 2012 in the central Florida city of Sanford. Zimmerman, who identifies as Hispanic, was acquitted of all charges.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern University's medical marijuana program changes investors
-
BRFD: Power lines to blame for destructive house fire Monday
-
Pelicans visiting Baton Rouge facing potentially deadly problem
-
Displaced tenants upset with landlord after apartment fire
-
After WBRZ report Friday, state official calls for audit over felon voting