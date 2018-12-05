George W. Bush seemingly slips more candy to Michelle Obama

WASHINGTON (AP) - Former President George W. Bush appeared to hand former first lady Michelle Obama something at his father's funeral, recreating a moment from Sen. John McCain's funeral earlier this year.

At McCain's funeral, Bush and Obama were seatmates and he appeared to hand her something during a eulogy. The bipartisan moment went viral, and Obama later told NBC's "Today" show Bush slipped her a mint.

On Wednesday, Bush dug into his pocket right before he shook the hands of the former presidents and their wives gathered for the funeral of his father, former President George H.W. Bush. He appeared to switch something into his right hand before he shook Mrs. Obama's hand and then hand something to her. She smiled at him after the exchange.