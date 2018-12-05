57°
Latest Weather Blog
George W. Bush seemingly slips more candy to Michelle Obama
WASHINGTON (AP) - Former President George W. Bush appeared to hand former first lady Michelle Obama something at his father's funeral, recreating a moment from Sen. John McCain's funeral earlier this year.
At McCain's funeral, Bush and Obama were seatmates and he appeared to hand her something during a eulogy. The bipartisan moment went viral, and Obama later told NBC's "Today" show Bush slipped her a mint.
On Wednesday, Bush dug into his pocket right before he shook the hands of the former presidents and their wives gathered for the funeral of his father, former President George H.W. Bush. He appeared to switch something into his right hand before he shook Mrs. Obama's hand and then hand something to her. She smiled at him after the exchange.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Devin White named best college linebacker in the nation
-
Deputies investigating body found on S. Flannery Road
-
Highway 61 getting new bridge for Comite Diversion Canal
-
Local man honors father's Toys for Tots tradition, raises $5k in sporting...
-
State troopers warn drivers to lower speeds over newly-reopened Sunshine Bridge