George Klein, Elvis Presley's friend, radio host, dies

Photo: Billboard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Elvis Presley's longtime friend and radio personality George Klein has died. He was 83.

Presley's former wife, Priscilla Presley, told The Associated Press that Klein died Tuesday at hospice in Memphis, Tennessee. Priscilla Presley said Klein had been suffering from illness, including pneumonia, for about two weeks.

Klein met Presley in 1948 at Humes High School in Memphis and they were close friends until the rock n' roll icon died in 1977. Klein was part of Presley's entourage known as the "Memphis Mafia."

The deep-voiced Klein made the speech when Presley was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986. Klein hosted a radio show featuring Presley's music on Sirius XM. He had also hosted radio and television shows in Memphis dating to the 1960s.