George H.W. Bush out of ICU following infection

Wednesday, April 25 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

HOUSTON - Former President George H.W. Bush is out of the Intensive Care Unit after an infection caused him to become seriously ill just days after his wife's death.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Bush family said the former president was moved to a regular patient room at Houston Methodist Hospital in a much-improved condition. Staff says he's expected to stay there several more days as he continues to recover.

Bush was hospitalized Sunday after he fell ill following a service for his late wife, Barbara Bush, who died just last week.

Bush is reportedly in much better spirits, with a spokesperson saying he's ready to focus on the Houston Rockets closing out their playoff run.

