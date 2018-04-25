Latest Weather Blog
George H.W. Bush out of ICU following infection
HOUSTON - Former President George H.W. Bush is out of the Intensive Care Unit after an infection caused him to become seriously ill just days after his wife's death.
On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Bush family said the former president was moved to a regular patient room at Houston Methodist Hospital in a much-improved condition. Staff says he's expected to stay there several more days as he continues to recover.
Herewith an update on the health of former President @GeorgeHWBush: pic.twitter.com/vfhKBv8EFD— Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 25, 2018
Bush was hospitalized Sunday after he fell ill following a service for his late wife, Barbara Bush, who died just last week.
Bush is reportedly in much better spirits, with a spokesperson saying he's ready to focus on the Houston Rockets closing out their playoff run.
