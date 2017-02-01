73°
George H.W. and Barbara Bush to handle Super Bowl coin toss

February 01, 2017
(Photo: U.S. Navy / Johnny Bivera)

HOUSTON, Tx. - Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, will handle the pregame coin toss at the Super Bowl.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says Wednesday that the former First Couple recently were released from Houston Methodist Hospital, where the nation's 41st president received treatment for pneumonia for more than two weeks.

The former president is 92.


He often attends games of the Houston Texans, whose stadium hosts this Sunday's championship game between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.

