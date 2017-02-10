50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

George and Amal Clooney expecting twins this summer

1 hour 35 minutes 12 seconds ago February 09, 2017 Feb 9, 2017 Thursday, February 09 2017 February 09, 2017 11:47 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

LOS ANGELES - George and Amal Clooney may want to share pregnancy notes with Beyonce and Jay Z.
    
The Clooneys are expecting twins in June, Julie Chen said Thursday on CBS' "The Talk." George Clooney told Chen in late January that his wife, a human rights attorney, was pregnant, "The Talk" host said.
    
The Clooneys' news followed Beyonce and Jay Z's announcement last week that the superstar singer is expecting twins.
    
George Clooney's publicist didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
    
The children will be the first for the couple, who married in 2014.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days