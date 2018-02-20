76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

George, Amal Clooney donate $500K to students

6 hours 53 minutes 3 seconds ago Tuesday, February 20 2018 Feb 20, 2018 February 20, 2018 2:04 PM February 20, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) - Actor George Clooney and human-rights lawyer Amal Clooney are donating $500,000 to students organizing marches against gun violence, and the couple says they'll also attend next month's planned protests.
  
In a statement Tuesday, the Clooneys say they're inspired by the "courage and eloquence" of the survivors-turned-activists from Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Seventeen people were killed at the school and others wounded when a former student went on a rampage with an assault rifle. Students are mobilizing a March 24 march in Washington and elsewhere to urge lawmakers to enact tougher gun control.
  
The Clooneys say they're donating the money in the names of their 8-month-old twins. The couple also says the family plans to "stand side by side" with students next month.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days