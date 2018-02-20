George, Amal Clooney donate $500K to students

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) - Actor George Clooney and human-rights lawyer Amal Clooney are donating $500,000 to students organizing marches against gun violence, and the couple says they'll also attend next month's planned protests.

In a statement Tuesday, the Clooneys say they're inspired by the "courage and eloquence" of the survivors-turned-activists from Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Seventeen people were killed at the school and others wounded when a former student went on a rampage with an assault rifle. Students are mobilizing a March 24 march in Washington and elsewhere to urge lawmakers to enact tougher gun control.

The Clooneys say they're donating the money in the names of their 8-month-old twins. The couple also says the family plans to "stand side by side" with students next month.