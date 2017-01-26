57°
Genes may help grocery tomatoes catch up to heirloom taste

January 26, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - Scientists have figured out how to add much needed taste to the bland mass-produced grocery tomato.

By tinkering with the genetic recipe of the supermarket tomato, researchers think they can return much of the flavor that has been bred out over the decades. They hope to help the cheaper tomato catch up to heirlooms in taste.

University of Florida researchers have identified changes to five genes that can add much of the lost taste.

They say a tastier supermarket tomato could be ready within three years.

The findings appear in Thursday's journal Science.

