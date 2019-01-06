41°
Latest Weather Blog
Geismar plant evacuated due to natural gas leak
GEISMAR- A plant is being evacuated at the time due to a natural gas leak.
Sources tell WBRZ Enterprise Products on 10324 LA-75 in Geismar.
Emergency crews are en route. We have reached out to Ascension Parish Sheriff's office.
No injuries have been reported at this time. This is all the information we have at the time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Balloons released in honor of 4 lives lost in 2017 house fire
-
Woman falls in love with the 'abandoned Baton Rouge'
-
Police request public's help in locating missing 35-year-old Baker woman
-
Family wants answers from Entergy after power lines catch home on fire
-
Five Louisiana children die in Florida crash