Geismar plant evacuated due to natural gas leak

Saturday, January 05 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GEISMAR- A plant is being evacuated at the time due to a natural gas leak.

Sources tell WBRZ Enterprise Products on 10324 LA-75 in Geismar.

Emergency crews are en route. We have reached out to Ascension Parish Sheriff's office.

No injuries have been reported at this time. This is all the information we have at the time.

