51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

GEAUXING TO ARIZONA: LSU Tigers to face UCF in Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Day

1 day 9 hours 6 minutes ago Sunday, December 02 2018 Dec 2, 2018 December 02, 2018 1:53 PM December 02, 2018 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers are off to Arizona to play in one of the New Year's Six Bowl Games.

LSU will face off against UCF in the 48th annual PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on New Year's Day. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. CST on ESPN.

This is the 50th bowl game in program history, its 19th-consecutive bowl berth.

No. 11 LSU is seeking their first major bowl victory in the College Football Playoff era. The Undefeated UCF holds the nation longest win streak at 25 games. The Knights check in at No.8 in the College Football Playoff reveal Sunday afternoon.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days