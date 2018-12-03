GEAUXING TO ARIZONA: LSU Tigers to face UCF in Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Day

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers are off to Arizona to play in one of the New Year's Six Bowl Games.

LSU will face off against UCF in the 48th annual PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on New Year's Day. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. CST on ESPN.

This is the 50th bowl game in program history, its 19th-consecutive bowl berth.

No. 11 LSU is seeking their first major bowl victory in the College Football Playoff era. The Undefeated UCF holds the nation longest win streak at 25 games. The Knights check in at No.8 in the College Football Playoff reveal Sunday afternoon.