68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Geaux Jeaux: Burrow's hometown fans fly to Baton Rouge to watch star LSU quarterback

6 hours 53 minutes 18 seconds ago Monday, October 22 2018 Oct 22, 2018 October 22, 2018 12:37 PM October 22, 2018 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail, Malary Pullen

BATON ROUGE - It was an unlikely encounter in a Dallas Airport over the weekend as fans and family of star LSU players converged on Baton Rouge for the Tigers' homecoming match-up with Mississippi State.

Among the migrating fans were some longtime supporters of Joe Burrow from the junior QB's hometown in Athens County, Ohio. Fred Gibson, a sports announcer from Burrow's time in high school, and Rick Crossen, Burrow's former middle school baseball coach, were both flying in to see the football star shine.

"It's so much fun," said Crossen, who wore a shirt reading 'Geaux Jeaux Burreaux' as he waited for his flight. "I don't think I've yelled so loud at a TV screen."

Crossen says tons of people in his area, even former rivals, have jumped on the Joe Burrow bandwagon. The hype for Burrow has reached such a fervor that an Ohio department store has even started carrying LSU gear.

"We rooted for him in Ohio State to get on the field, and it didn't work out," Gibson told WBRZ's Malary Pullen, who happened upon the caravan of LSU fans on layover in the airport. "We're really glad he's at LSU now."

On their way to Death Valley, the two also ran into the mother of another LSU star, defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko. She was flying from Hawaii to watch her son play.

Fehoko and his father have become famous among LSU fans for their blood-pumping pre-game ritual known as the "Haka", a tradition that LSU fans and players alike have been looking to replicate.

"They were all in the locker room trying to get me to [teach them]," Fehoko said after a clip of the chant went viral last week. "They were like, 'Man, come on just teach us real quick!'"

The Tigers are still flying high after a huge win against #2 Georgia and a convincing homecoming victory over Mississippi State. But LSU's next game is their biggest test of the season, as the first-ranked Crimson Tide comes to Death Valley in prime time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days