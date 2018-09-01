77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Gator hunters rescued after boating accident

Saturday, September 01 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) - A party of alligator hunters has been rescued after a boating accident on the Mississippi River near Natchez.
 
The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks reports the hunters were in a boat whose motor caught fire in waters south of Waterproof, Louisiana, located about 30 miles (46.67 kilometers) north of Natchez.
 
The Clarion Ledger reports Alligator Program Coordinator Ricky Flynt says the accident happened about 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Six people were rescued and transported to a Louisiana sheriff's office. The hunters, who had varying injuries, refused medical treatment.
 
Flynt says the boat apparently collided with a rock dike. Both the motor and hull were damaged the boat eventually sunk.
 
Alligator hunting season on public waters in Mississippi began on Friday and continues through noon, Sept. 10.

