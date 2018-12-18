Gas restored to some after vehicle accident damages regulator in Ascension Parish

49°
By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: Tuesday morning, Atmos said gas had been restored to more than 900 customers.

Crews will be back out around 7 a.m. to reconnect the remaining customers.

*******

ASCENSION PARISH - At least 2,000 Atmos Energy customers are without natural gas after an early morning accident damaged a natural gas regulator.

A portion of Highway 73 was closed Monday morning after a vehicle crashed into a power line just before 6 a.m. The crash caused the lines to fall and get snagged on a passing 18-wheeler, yanking the pole and causing a ruptured gas line. The roadway has since reopened.

Crews began restoring service to affected customers around 4 o'clock Monday afternoon. To ensure safety, Atmos says crews will work until 11 p.m. Monday night, and resume restoring service at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The process may take several days to complete.

State police say the driver of the vehicle that initiated the crash, 35-year-old Derrick Bercegeay, was cited for careless operation. 

