Gas prices plunge ahead of holiday weekend travel

BATON ROUGE - Gas prices in the capital region are hitting below $2.

“It makes a big difference, it really does,” said Kendrick Green who works for FedEx. “I'm always going to be a fan of low gas prices, the lower, the better,” added Taylor Herbert who lives in Baton Rouge but works in Brusly.

At gas stations near LSU including Murphy Express on Burbank, and two on Highland and Lee Drive, fueling up is only $1.78.

“It definitely saves money, especially because I just graduated so I need to try to save every penny I can possibly save now,” said Jefferry Preston.

Some actually prefer to see higher numbers at the pump.

“It’s good for our economy,” said Matt Armstrong. “It’s good for jobs, disposable income goes up, and it’s just a lot healthier for our state.”

For those getting ready to travel with the holidays so close though, these prices came at the perfect time.

“I'll be going to Houston to visit my parents in a couple of days and so with lower gas prices that's way better since it's like a 4.5-hour drive,” said Herbert.

Even diesel prices are down. At Love's Travel Stop in Port Allen, the price is $2.94. Nationally, the average is $3.12. The drop helps out the drivers who spend days on the road.

“We can spend an excess of $70,000 to $80,000 just for fuel in a year,” said Gerald Rosemond who works for Service Transport Company.

Baton Rouge is also below the national average in regular gas, which is at $2.36.