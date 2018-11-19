60°
Latest Weather Blog
Gas prices in Baton Rouge drop below $2 just in time for holiday travel
BATON ROUGE- Just in time for Thanksgiving travel, gas prices around the capital city have decreased by more than 8 cents per gallon.
According to GasBuddy, gas costs in Louisiana have gone down 0.31 cents since October 22. The state's average is now $2.31 cents.
The lowest prices can be found at Costco and Murphy USA with gas at $1.98 per gallon. Not far behind, some service stations like Walmart, Circle K, Shell, and RaceTrac have fuel for $1.99 per gallon.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Massive I-10 crash in Lafayette now impacting drivers in BR
-
Man wanted for stabbing wife to death, injuring two others
-
After third cancer diagnosis, local mother undergoing experimental treatment
-
10 year old makes sure homeless are warm this winter
-
Steve Scalise promoting his new book 'Back in the Game'