Gas prices in Baton Rouge drop below $2 just in time for holiday travel

1 hour 30 minutes 53 seconds ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 November 19, 2018 4:06 PM November 19, 2018 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Just in time for Thanksgiving travel, gas prices around the capital city have decreased by more than 8 cents per gallon.

According to GasBuddy, gas costs in Louisiana have gone down 0.31 cents since October 22. The state's average is now $2.31 cents.

The lowest prices can be found at Costco and Murphy USA with gas at $1.98 per gallon. Not far behind, some service stations like Walmart, Circle K, Shell, and RaceTrac have fuel for $1.99 per gallon.

