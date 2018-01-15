Gas outage in East Iberville due to ruptured gas line

IBERVILLE PARISH- A ruptured gas line that occurred earlier today has caused a gas outage in East Ibverville.

Enterprise Pipeline lost natural gas pressure that services all Iberville Parish gas customers in East Iberville. Crews are being dispatched to lock out all gas meters at this time.

Once gas is restored, crews will go back around to unlock meters. Crews will work as quickly as possible to restore service to all customers.