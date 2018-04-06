76°
Latest Weather Blog
Gas leak stopped, Sullivan Rd. opened after incident Friday.
CENTRAL – A gas leak closed a busy Central highway Friday.
Sullivan was closed between Wax and Hooper around 2 o'clock Friday afternoon. There was heavy congestion in the area.
Authorities said a gas main was busted and the gas company was working to contain the situation.
Witnesses said they could smell a gassy odor in the air.
There were no public health concerns, though.
The gas leak was stopped and Sullivan was opened again around 3:45 Friday afternoon.
****************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Arden Key's comeback story: 'Your view of me is different now'
-
Former LSU Tiger Derrius Guice breaks down Tigers annual Pro Day
-
Arden Key discusses what NFL Scouts have asked him
-
Southern's Danny Johnson leads Jags 2018 pro day
-
LSU's Arden Key gears up for pro day, Russel Gage hopes to...