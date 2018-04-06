Gas leak stopped, Sullivan Rd. opened after incident Friday.

CENTRAL – A gas leak closed a busy Central highway Friday.

Sullivan was closed between Wax and Hooper around 2 o'clock Friday afternoon. There was heavy congestion in the area.

Authorities said a gas main was busted and the gas company was working to contain the situation.

Witnesses said they could smell a gassy odor in the air.

There were no public health concerns, though.

The gas leak was stopped and Sullivan was opened again around 3:45 Friday afternoon.



