Tiger Bend Road reopens after gas leak Wednesday afternoon

1 hour 2 minutes 57 seconds ago Wednesday, October 17 2018 Oct 17, 2018 October 17, 2018 1:03 PM October 17, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Crews briefly shut down Tiger Bend Road due to a gas leak Wednesday afternoon.

According to the St. George Fire Department, crews found a pressure line leaking on Tiger Bend Road near Babin Road around 12:30 p.m.. A spokesperson says the leak was caused by a heavy excavator striking the line. 

A HazMat crew was called to the scene, and the leak has since been repaired.

Traffic is being allowed to pass on the roadway once again.

