Gas leak shuts down LA 73 in Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies are responding to a natural gas leak on highway 73 in Ascension Parish.
The leak was first reported around 1 p.m. along LA 73, just north of LA 621. Crews are currently on the scene.
The highway is currently closed in both directions at the site of the leak.
Check back for updates.
