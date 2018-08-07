Gas leak shuts down LA 73 in Ascension Parish

89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
41 minutes 40 seconds ago Tuesday, August 07 2018 Aug 7, 2018 August 07, 2018 1:11 PM August 07, 2018 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies are responding to a natural gas leak on highway 73 in Ascension Parish. 

The leak was first reported around 1 p.m. along LA 73, just north of LA 621. Crews are currently on the scene.

The highway is currently closed in both directions at the site of the leak.

Check back for updates.

