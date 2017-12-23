Gas leak reported at intersection of La. Hwy 73 and La. Hwy 42 in Prairieville

PRAIREVILLE- A gas leak has been reported near the intersection of La. Highway 73 and La. Highway 42.

Sources tell WBRZ that the gas leak was detected about an hour ago. Part of Highway 42 was closed due to the leak, but has been reopened.

Witnesses say a backhoe was working in the area this morning. Some people in the area say the can smell natural gas.

Atmos Energy Corporation said a third part contractor hit one of their lines. Crews are in the process of repairing the issue.