Gas leak partially shuts down Plank Road Monday

UPDATE: The leak has been cleared, but the northbound lanes of Plank Road remain closed at Chippewa.

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say part of Plank Road is closed due to a natural gas leak.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, northbound lanes of the roadway are currently closed at Chippewa Street. The fire department's HazMat team is at the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

People are advised to avoid the area until further notice.