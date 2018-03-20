63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Garth Brooks shares uplifting message to 'March for our Lives' students

2 hours 30 minutes 20 seconds ago Tuesday, March 20 2018 Mar 20, 2018 March 20, 2018 3:43 PM March 20, 2018 in News
Source: ABC News
By: Jordan Whittington

NASHVILLE, TN - Country singer and legend Garth Brooks spoke out on Monday about the upcoming "March For Our Lives" event, a march organized by students around the nation to rally for gun control in the wake of last month's school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

In efforts to provoke change, students, parents, celebrities, and artists are expected to march this Saturday, Mar. 24 in Washington D.C.

During a Facebook Live concert and conversation with fans, Brooks spoke about student leaders from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who've rallied together to raise the social awareness after a gunman killed 17 people at their school last month.

"Just remember when you march, you have a voice and you're representing yourself when you march. So, how you march is so important," Brooks said. "Be patient, be loving. Because there might be some cross voices that enter in this march. Be tolerant, be loving. Do not let hate win."

The Grammy winner added, "This is your world. Take it, shape it."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days