Gardere-area fire under investigation

BATON ROUGE – A complaint about a strange noise and foul odor lead to the discovery of an apartment fire early Saturday morning in the Gardere area.

St. George firefighters said they found a fire in a duplex at 8038 Skysail. The blaze was reported around 4 o’clock Saturday morning.

A dozen firefighters and five firetrucks were on the scene. It took less than 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause.

No one was hurt.

