Gardere-area fire under investigation

4 hours 22 minutes 50 seconds ago Saturday, January 20 2018 Jan 20, 2018 January 20, 2018 9:47 AM January 20, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – A complaint about a strange noise and foul odor lead to the discovery of an apartment fire early Saturday morning in the Gardere area.

St. George firefighters said they found a fire in a duplex at 8038 Skysail. The blaze was reported around 4 o’clock Saturday morning.

A dozen firefighters and five firetrucks were on the scene. It took less than 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause.

No one was hurt.

