Garbage truck strikes power line, causes outages in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS – First responders assisted a garbage truck driver who struck a power line on Monday afternoon.

The truck hit a power line in the 24000 block of Homestead Drive in Denham Springs and caused some downed lines. The District 5 fire chief confirmed to WBRZ that units were on the scene and were able to get the driver out of the truck. According to sources, the driver was afraid to get out of the vehicle after striking the power line.

The DEMCO outage map shows that 22 people are without power in the area as of 4 p.m.

The street is currently closed.

Check for updates as more information becomes available.