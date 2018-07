Garbage truck crashes into pole, knocks out power in BR neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - More than 70 customers in a Baton Rouge neighborhood are without power after a garbage truck hit a pole Tuesday.

The outage was reported before 11 a.m. in the Clinton Circle area. It is unclear if anyone was injured.

According to the Entergy outage map, power is estimated to be back on by 1 p.m.