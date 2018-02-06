56°
Garage housing exotic cars, RV bursts into flames; Firefighter briefly trapped battling blaze

Monday, February 05 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

CENTRAL – A massive fire nearly injured a firefighter and required a homeowner be treated for injuries when a shed housing exotic cars and a motor home burst into flames Monday.

Fire crews will likely be on the scene for the entire afternoon and early evening dealing with the inferno – a large storage building behind a home on Lancewood Drive. The fire was dispatched around 3 o'clock Monday.

A firefighter was briefly trapped when an awning attached to the structure collapsed. Other firefighters quickly pulled the fireman out, who was not injured.

The property owner also suffered minor injuries related to the blaze.

Sources told WBRZ, numerous exotic cars and an RV were in the shed when the fire ignited.  One of the vehicles was worth $100,000.  

***********************

