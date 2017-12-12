Gap closing Mall of Louisiana location

BATON ROUGE – The Gap is closing its Mall of Louisiana location in the next few weeks.

Both The Advocate and The Business Report published Tuesday afternoon that the local store would not re-sign its lease that expires at the end of the year – one of 200 Gap stores that are closing over the next three years. Gap is part of a company that also includes Old Navy and Banana Republic.

Jacob Wilson, the general manager of the mall, said a negotiation is being worked out with a “national first-to-market retailer to backfill the location” and would share more information “soon.”

Wilson has not responded to a request for comment from WBRZ.

The Gap has another Baton Rouge location at Towne Center and also Lafayette, Bossier City, Gonzales, Lake Charles, Mandeville Metairie and New Orleans.

