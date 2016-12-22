Gamecocks fans rally to donate supplies for La. floods

Image: LSUsports.net

COLUMBIA, SC - The University of South Carolina has set up donation spots to collect supplies to be sent to Louisiana’s flood victims.

“LSU was so gracious to assist us in our time of need,” USC President Harris Pastides said. “Now it is our turn to help our SEC friends. I encourage all Gamecocks to drop off items needed for Baton Rouge flood relief.”

South Carolina fans can bring items to the Gamecock Football equipment truck located at 4464 Devine Street, Williams-Brice Stadium and the Rice Athletics Center in Columbia.

USC is asking fans to bring diapers, baby formula, canned foods, packaged foods, snacks, cereal, towels, socks and underwear.

In Oct. 2015, LSU hosted South Carolina in a football game originally scheduled for Williams-Brice Stadium on Oct. 10. Proceeds from the game were donated to USC. After the game, an autographed Leonard Fournette jersey was auctioned for flood relief funds.

"I would like to encourage everyone to donate to help our friends in the Baton Rouge area that need our assistance," USC Athletics Director Ray Tanner said.