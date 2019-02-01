Game? What game? Saints fans plan Super Bowl boycotts

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - From the "Boycott Bowl" to the "Dunk the Referee" tank, people in New Orleans are finding creative ways to spend their Sunday instead of watching the Super Bowl.

As the rest of the country gathers to watch the New England Patriots face the Los Angeles Rams, Saints fans will be mourning for a Super Bowl that might have been.

Fans here have been angry since the Jan. 20 NFC championship game and the "no-call." A Rams defensive back leveled a Saints receiver with a helmet-to-helmet hit at a crucial point in the game. The Rams went on to win.

An extensive list of bars and restaurants say they won't air the game. Parties and parades have sprung up for people to show their Who Dat spirit.