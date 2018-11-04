Game day parking profitable side hustle for property owners near LSU

BATON ROUGE - The traffic before the big LSU vs. Alabama game started getting off I-10 and continued all the way down Nicholson Drive to Tiger Stadium.

Bumper to bumper cars waited to get to their destination than to top it off a train came down the tracks and completely stopped. Fans tailgating are in disbelief at how bad the traffic is.

"I'm losing my mind right now trying to tailgate. I can't believe, not only that there's a train, and that it stopped," said Don Davis from Shreveport," said a fan.

Once fans make it through the struggle of traffic, their next battle is finding a parking spot.

One place fans like to park is near the levee because it's free the only thing is the walk is a mile long, but it's where season ticket holder, Mike Beadle always tailgates.

"It's a lot more room over here kids can play around, throw the football," said Beadle.

Lots of lots close to campus charge money to park. One of those places includes the Islamic Center, right next to LSU, they charged 70-dollars to park and had no problem with people willing to pay it to park.