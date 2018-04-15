56°
Daniel Cabrera's Walk off three-run blast lifts LSU to series sweep past Tennessee

35 minutes 52 seconds ago Sunday, April 15 2018 Apr 15, 2018 April 15, 2018 7:33 PM April 15, 2018 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Mike Gaither

BATON ROUGE, LA - Welcome to the SEC Daniel Cabrera. The freshman outfielder belted a three-run blast in the ninth inning to send the Tigers to a walk off series sweeping win over Tennessee 9-7 on Sunday.

LSU capped off the weekend series in dramatic fashion scoring six runs in the final inning. On a day where Paul Mainieri decided to go 'Johnny Whole-staff' with his arms the Tigers saved the best for last.

The come-from-behind win gave LSU coach Paul Mainieri career win No. 1,400. The win also moved LSU within a game of first-place Arkansas in the SEC west.

