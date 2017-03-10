70°
Game 1 of LSU-Wichita State series delayed due to weather
BATON ROUGE - Friday night's LSU baseball matchup against Witchita State has been postponed due to weather.
Heavy rains and lightening in the area has forced officials to delay the game until 9:30 p.m.
Getting it from both sides here at the Box. Strong puddling as well pic.twitter.com/D7pqZK1UZ4— Michael Cauble (@MichaelCauble) March 11, 2017
In addition, Saturday's game 2 of the series will be played at 1:00 p.m. due to the threat of inclement weather in the evening. The game was originally planned to start at 6:30 p.m.
At the moment, game 3 of the series remains scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Sunday.
