Game 1 of LSU-Wichita State series delayed due to weather

1 hour 45 minutes 12 seconds ago March 10, 2017 Mar 10, 2017 Friday, March 10 2017 March 10, 2017 9:18 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - Friday night's LSU baseball matchup against Witchita State has been postponed due to weather.

Heavy rains and lightening in the area has forced officials to delay the game until 9:30 p.m.


In addition, Saturday's game 2 of the series will be played at 1:00 p.m. due to the threat of inclement weather in the evening. The game was originally planned to start at 6:30 p.m.

At the moment, game 3 of the series remains scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Sunday.

