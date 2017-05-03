GALLERY: Storms sweep through Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE - Heavy rains fell as a tornado watch was issued for the Baton Rouge area until 5.p.m Wednesday afternoon.

Several photos sent in by viewers show storm clouds overhead as the rain took a break in the late afternoon.

Tonight, a flash flood watch is in effect for the Baton Rouge area and will remain until 7 a.m. Thursday morning. A severe thunderstorm watch has also been issued toward the west of the WBRZ viewing area.

Rain is expected to continue into the overnight hours, but things should clear up Thursday.

If you have weather photos you'd like to share, send them to news@wbrz.com or tweet them to @WBRZWeather.