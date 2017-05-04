60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

GALLERY: Storms sweep through Baton Rouge area

11 hours 56 minutes 55 seconds ago May 03, 2017 May 3, 2017 Wednesday, May 03 2017 May 03, 2017 8:09 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Heavy rains fell as a tornado watch was issued for the Baton Rouge area until 5.p.m Wednesday afternoon. 

Several photos sent in by viewers show storm clouds overhead as the rain took a break in the late afternoon. 

Tonight, a flash flood watch is in effect for the Baton Rouge area and will remain until 7 a.m. Thursday morning. A severe thunderstorm watch has also been issued toward the west of the WBRZ viewing area.

Rain is expected to continue into the overnight hours, but things should clear up Thursday. 

If you have weather photos you'd like to share, send them to news@wbrz.com or tweet them to @WBRZWeather

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days