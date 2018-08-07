77°
Latest Weather Blog
GALLERY: Gorgeous double rainbow spotted across the capital city, other areas
BATON ROUGE - A double rainbow stunned residents across the parish and other areas Tuesday evening just before sunset.
Viewers began sending in their photos of the rare sight to News 2.
Check out our gallery to see the gorgeous display!
A pretty way to end the day! pic.twitter.com/MVumz7H46m— Malary Pullen (@MalaryPullenTV) August 8, 2018
Rainbow over Baton Rouge pic.twitter.com/yE2Srajctu— Keller Watts (@kellerwatts) August 8, 2018
Double rainbow sunset ???? @WBRZweather #lawx pic.twitter.com/EF9XPnOLPX— Trey Couvillion (@trey_couv) August 8, 2018