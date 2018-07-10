76°
Gal Gadot visits kids at hospital in 'Wonder Woman' costume

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) - "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot visited children at a Virginia hospital wearing her iconic Amazonian armor costume from the superhero film.

At Inova Children's Hospital in northern Virginia, Gadot signed autographs Friday and posed for photos with patients and staffers. One mom, Kelly Sahady of Sterling, posted photos to social media of Gadot holding her 7-month-old daughter and giving her a kiss.

Sahady tells WUSA-TV her daughter, Karalyne, is fighting an aggressive form of pediatric cancer called acute myeloid leukemia. She says meeting Gadot was a fun break. Crews have been shooting "Wonder Woman 1984" in the Washington region in recent weeks.

