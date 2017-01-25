63°
GA gov. to visit areas damaged by storms

ADEL, Ga. - Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal plans today to visit two communities affected by weekend storms that left 15 people dead in the state, injured another 43 and caused at least $100 million damage.

The National Weather Service says a tornado that struck Albany, Georgia had winds of at least 111 to 135 mph.

The storms also hit Florida and Mississippi, killing an additional 5 people.

