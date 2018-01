G.L.O.W. legend Mt. Fiji dies

Photo: TMZ Sports

Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling legend Mt. Fiji has passed away after battling serious health problems for years.

TMZ Sports reports that Mt. Fiji, real name Emily Dole, was 60.

Fiji was one of the biggest stars in G.L.O.W. from 1986-1992. She never lost a match.

Fiji inspired the character Machu Picchu on the popular Netflix show "G.L.O.W."