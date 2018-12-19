Future Tigers: LSU releases list of early signees

BATON ROUGE - LSU Football has released its list of early signees who've committed to playing for the Purple & Gold next season.

Earlier in the day, the Tigers got a number of commitments from highly-recruited high school athletes. Among the most significant signings were those of Kardell Thomas, John Emery, Jr. and Derek Stingley, Jr.

Thomas is one of the best O-line prospects in the country and touts a five-star rating on 247Sports. Meanwhile, Emery is the highest-rated running back to sign with the Tigers since Leonard Fournette in 2014 and is considered one of the top five RB's in the nation.

Stingley is likely LSU's biggest get, having been lauded as potentially the best high school player in the country.

You can see all of the signees and their corresponding bios from LSU Athletics below.



Anthony Bradford * OL

Fr. * 6-5 * 367

Muskegon, Mich. (Muskegon High School)



The physical offensive tackle is a consensus four-star prospect … Tremendous upper body strength giving him the ability to push the pile … Excels in run blocking … The No. 11 offensive tackle prospect in the nation and No. 3 overall prospect from the state of Michigan according to Rivals… Played both left tackle and right tackle during his prep career … Blocked for a quarterback who broke the Muskegon High School passing record, the winningest program in Michigan state high school history… Won three division-three state titles in Michigan and helped lead Muskegon to a 27-game winning streak.



Marcel Brooks * S

Fr. • 6-2 • 187 • HS

Flower Mound, Texas (Marcus High School)



Talented athlete who played outside linebacker, safety and wide receiver in high school … A tremendous all-around football player … A consensus four-star recruit who was listed in the ESPN300 at No. 97 … Caught 31 passes for 635 yards in his primary position of receiver in 2018 … Listed as the No. 2 outside linebacker by 247Sports, the No. 3 prospect in Texas and the No. 23 national prospect …Ranked the No. 3 outside linebacker prospect, the No. 9 prospect in Texas and the No. 58 national recruit by Rivals … Invited to play in the Army All-American Bowl … Coached by Kevin Atkinson.



Tyrion Davis-Price * RB

Fr. · 6-1 · 223 · HS

Baton Rouge, La. (Southern Lab School)



Tremendous local product that is one of the nation’s top prep running backs for the class of 2019 … At 223 pounds, a true downhill runner with college size and 4.5 speed … Features excellent balance with exceptional lateral movement … A four-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN, and Rivals … Ranked as the No. 8 running back in the nation by 247Sports and No. 9 by Rivals … Will be a great 1-2 punch in the LSU backfield along with fellow Tiger signee John Emery … Earned a spot in Nike’s The Opening Finals in Oregon.



John Emery Jr * RB

Fr. * 5-11 * 210 * HS

Destrehan, La. (Destrehan High School)



Comes to LSU as one of the nation’s most sought-after high school running backs in the Class of 2019 … The highest-rated running back to sign with LSU since Leonard Fournette in 2014 … Considered one of the top-five running backs in the nation… Rated a five-star prospect from Scout.com and 247sports… Considered a top-three player in the state of Louisiana and the No. 2 running back nationally by 247sports… A finalist for the Touchdown Club of Atlanta’s National Back of the Year… Will compete in the 2019 Under Armour All-America Game… Team posted a 13-2 mark his senior year … As a junior, piled up 1,029 all-purpose yards, scored nine touchdowns and averaged more than seven yards per carry in six games before suffering a season ending injury… As a senior, rushed for 1,693 yards and 26 TDs in leading his team to the 5A state semifinals.



Joseph Evans * LB

Fr. • 6-2 • 302 • HS

Haynesville, La. (Haynesville High School)

Tremendous athlete who doubled as a standout on the track and field team during his prep career … Consensus three-star defensive tackle … A three-year starter for Haynesville High School who played both offensive and defensive tackle throughout his career … Helped his team reach the Class 1A semifinals in 2018 … Ranked as the No. 19 defensive tackle in Louisiana and No. 45 in the nation by 247Sports … Ranked No. 24 in the state by 247Sports … Notched the 48thdefensive tackle spot by Rivals and ESPN … Also claimed the No. 22 spot by a defensive tackle according to Rivals … Compiled 38 tackles in nine games during his junior season … Built off of his sophomore campaign where he recorded 23 tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack by notching 7.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, recovered three fumbles and forced one fumble in his junior campaign … A two-sport athlete who received an offer from Yale as a shot putter … Captured the 2018 LHSAA 1A state championship in the shot put after recording a personal record of 53-6.25 and finished fifth overall in the discus … Father is Franklin Evans and mother is the late Deborah Evans … Has two siblings … Cousin of 10-year NFL veteran and Super Bowl Champion Doug Evans and former NFL player Demetric Evans.



Cordale Flott * CB

Fr. • 6-0 • 155 • HS

Saraland, Ala. (Saraland High School)



A prospect who has length and the ability to move well and change direction … Humble athlete who has been described as “smothering” with his defensive play … A three-year starter for Saraland High School who helped his team to the Alabama Class 6A State Championship Game by playing both wide receiver and cornerback … Three stars from ESPN, Rivals and Scout … Listed as the nation’s No. 44 overall cornerback and ranked as the 294th-best prospect in the region by ESPN… Ranked No. 503 overall by 247Sports and the No. 51 cornerback and No. 18 recruit in the state of Alabama … No. 14 on the A-List by AL.com … Recorded 31 tackles, three forced fumbles, six PBUs and one interception as a senior in 2018 … Added 180 yards on 12 carries with two touchdowns and recorded 28 receptions for 502 yards and one touchdown … Compiled 54 tackles, 20 PBUs and two interceptions as a junior in 2017 … Invited to compete in the Alabama- Mississippi All-Star Game … Played for head coach Jeff Kelly at Saraland High School … Has an older brother and a sister … Brother, WyDale, is a defensive back at Southern Miss, cousin Bobby Flott plays football at South Alabama and cousin Velus Jones is a wide receiver at Southern Cal.

Siaki Ika * NT

Fr. • 6-3 • 347 • HS

Salt Lake City, Utah (East High School)

Ideal nose tackle with tremendous upper body strength and leg drive … A four-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN… Ranked as No. 243 in ESPN300… Rated as the No. 159 recruit overall and No. 1 in Utah according to 247Sports Composite rankings… Recorded 89 tackles and 14 sacks as a senior … Invited to the All-American Bowl and Polynesian Bowl in January… Coached by Brandon Matich.



Raydarious Jones * CB

Fr. • 6-2 • 160 • HS

Horn Lake, Miss. (Horn Lake High School)

Listed as a dual threat quarterback but will join LSU’s defensive back unit … Played quarterback for Mississippi 6A State Champion Horn Lake High School … Led team to 15-0 mark in 2018 … Rated as a four-star prospect by 247sports and a three-star by Rivals and ESPN … Rated the No. 9 athlete in the country and No. 12 in Mississippi by 247sports … Threw for 1,496 yards and 14 TDs to go along with 1,075 rushing yards and 13 scores.



Kendall McCallum * LB

Fr. • 6-3 • 247 • HS

Oxford, Ala. • (Oxford High School)

Hard-hitting linebacker with impressive ability to navigate the field…Led his team to the Class 6A quarterfinals as a senior in 2018 … Three-star linebacker by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports… Rated as the No. 32 inside linebacker nationally by 247Sports … Earned a spot in 32nd annual Alabama Mississippi All-Star Classic… … Coached Ryan Herring.

TK McLendon * TE

So. • 6-5 • 247 • JC

Soperton, Ga. (Copiah-Lincoln Community College)

A pass catching tight end with size and speed … One of the top junior college prospects for 2019 … Rated a three-star prospect by 247sports and Rivals … Listed as the No. 3 tight end by 247sports … Played defensive end during his is prep career … Totaled five receptions for 43 yards with one touchdown in his sophomore campaign at Copiah-Lincoln Community College … Played primarily the H-back position at Copiah-Lincoln … Listed at No. 33 in ESPN’s JUCO Top 50 … Will enroll at LSU in January and take part in the spring practice with the Tigers.

Trey Palmer * WR

Fr. • 6-1 • 177 • HS

Kentwood, La. (Kentwood High School)



Fast and dynamic receiver who has the shiftiness and ability to reverse field, making him a threat to find the end zone every time he touches the ball … Fluid route runner … Piled up 1,008 yards with nine touchdowns on 39 receptions as a senior in 2018 … Averaged 25.8 yards per catch as a senior … Led his team to the Louisiana Class 1A State Championship Game where the Kangaroos defeated Oak Grove High School, 40-21, to clinch the state title … Also complied 195 tackles, eight tackles for loss, one sack and one interception as a safety … Five-star prospect by Rivals … Four-star prospect by both 247Sports and ESPN … Listed as high as the No. 4 player in the state of Louisiana, the No. 29 prospect in the nation and the No. 2 wide receiver … Ranked No. 132 on the ESPN300 … Competed in the Dallas regional of The Opening where he ran a 4.72 in the 40 … Two-sport athlete who played baseball at Kentwood High School … Coached by Jonathan Foster II.



Peter Parrish * QB

Fr. · 6-1 · 199 · HS

Phenix City, Ala. (Central-Phenix City High School)



A true dual threat quarterback with exception speed … Clocked at 4.6 in the 40 …

Threw for 2,920 yards and added another 1,312 rushing yards over his final two season at Central-Phenix … Led his team to their first undefeated season since 1944 in 2018 … Capped of high school career by putting up 178 total yards with two touchdowns in 52-7 Alabama State Championship Game … Named most valuable player of the state championship game … A four-star prospect by 247Sports and ESPN … Ranked No. 13 in the nation by 247Sports among dual threat QB’s and No. 10 by ESPN … Earned a spot in the 2018 Alabama – Mississippi Classic All-Star Game.



Thomas Perry * OL

Fr. · 6-6 · 328 · HS

Lafayette, La. (Teurlings Catholic High School)



Outstanding offensive line prospect from Teurlings Catholic High School in Lafayette, La. … Grew up an LSU fans as both his dad and uncle played football for the Tigers … His dad, Adam, was an offensive tackle at LSU from 1993-97 … Ranked as the No. 36 offensive tackle prospect in the country and No. 19 in Louisiana by 247Sports… Named to the 2017 Louisiana Sports Writers Association class 4A All-State Team… 2017 All-USA Louisiana Football Team – first team offense… Rated as a four-star recruit by Rivals and a 3-star by 247Sports… Coached by Dane Charpentier.



Quentin Skinner * LS

Fr. · 6-1 · 260 · HS

Buford, Ga. (Buford High School)



Ranked as the fourth-best long snapper prospect in the nation by 247Sports… The third long snapper from Buford to play at LSU, following the Ferguson brothers – Reid and Blake … Invited to participate in the 2019 All-American Bowl… Coached by John Ford.

Donte Starks * LB

Fr. • 6-1 • 212 • HS

Marrero, La. (John Ehret High School)



One of the best linebackers in the state of Louisiana due to his speed and toughness … A consensus four-star recruit who is listed at No. 135 on the ESPN300 … Regarded as high as the No. 6 prospect in the state and the No. 114 player in the nation according to 247Sports … Ranked the No. 8 player in the state and the No. 12 inside linebacker by ESPN … Chose LSU over offers from Auburn, Clemson, Arkansas and Florida among numerous others … Recorded 129 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks during his senior season at John Ehret High School … Invited to compete in the Under Armour All-America Game … Attended the same high school as former LSU running back and current Kansas City Chief Darrel Williams … Coached by Marcus Scott.



Derek Stingley Jr. * DB

Fr. * 6-1 * 188 * HS

Baton Rouge, La. (Dunham High School)



A consensus five-star prospect that is thought to be the nation’s top overall player in the 2019 class … Rated as the No. 1 player in the nation by Rivals … Lockdown cornerback that is expected to make an immediate impact with the Tigers … Possesses tremendous ball skills and hand-eye coordination … A finalist for the 2018-19 Gatorade National Football Player of the Year… Named Louisiana’s Gatorade Player of the Year for 2018 … Led Dunham to the Louisiana Division-III quarterfinals during his senior campaign, making plays all over the field in all three phases of the game … As a senior, had four interceptions - returning one for a touchdown – to go along with 24 receptions for 678 yards and eight TDs … Rushed for 192 yards and 4 TDs … Helped Dunham High School to back-to-back district titles for the first time in school history as a junior and senior … Intercepted 14 passes over the final 20 games of his high school career … Saw action at safety, cornerback, wide receiver and return specialist … Standout in the classroom as well, earning Academic All-State honors … Earned MVP honors on both offense and district for his district as well as being first team all-district on both sides of the ball … Will compete in the 2019 Army All-America Bowl … Will enroll at LSU in January and take part in spring practice.



Kardell Thomas * OL

Fr. • 6-3 • 358 • HS

Baton Rouge, La. (Southern Lab High School)



Another highly-touted local product for LSU’s 2019 signing class … One of the best offensive line prospects to come out of the Baton Rouge in many years … Considered to be one of the nation’s top offensive guard prospects … Huge offensive lineman with elite upper and lower body strength … Rated as a five-star prospect by 247Sports and rated a four-star recruit by both Rivals and ESPN … Member of the ESPN 300 at No. 26 … Parents are Karl and Janice Thomas … Has two sisters … Coached by Darrell Asberry.



Charles Turner * OL

Fr • 6-4 • 237 • HS

Canton, Ohio (IMG Academy)



Versatile offensive lineman that can play any position on the offensive line … A consensus three-star prospect according to 247Sports, Rivals, and ESPN… Selected to take part in the 2019 All-American Bowl… Ranked as the 6th best center nationally according to 247Sports… Attended IMG Academy his final two years of high school, helping his team to a 16-1 mark during that span … Will enroll at LSU in January and take part in spring practice.



Cade York * K

Fr • 6-1 • 182 • HS

Prosper, Texas (Prosper High School)



One of the nation’s top kicking prospects … Extremely accurate with a strong leg … Can also punt … A three-star prospect ranked second nationally by ESPN and sixth by 247Sports… Graded as a five-star kicker and punter at Kohl’s Kicking Camp… Ranked among the Top 10 in field goals, punts, and kickoffs at the 2018 National Scholarship Camp… Selected to the 2019 Under Armour All-America Game… Named to the Texas 2018-19 Academic All-State 2nd team… Led team to the Texas 6A Division II Regional Semifinals his junior season… Connected on 9-of-11 field goals with a long of 47 yards as a senior.