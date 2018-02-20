Future service dogs play together in adorable video

MARYLAND- Video footage shows an adorable litter of Labrador retrievers roughhousing together. These playful pups will soon go through rigorous training to become future service dogs for Veterans with disabilities.

The Warrior Canine Connection is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping recovering Veterans and service members reconnect with life through pet therapy.

What's even more unique about the program is it's training techniques: the dogs are trained by former combat vets, which helps better prepare the animals in understanding the livelihood of Veterans with disabilities.

Until that time comes, the pups will enjoy each other's company in their playpen stocked with toys.