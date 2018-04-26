61°
Funerals set for 3 victims of Waffle House shooting

Thursday, April 26 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A candlelight vigil is planned this evening in Nashville for one of the four fatal victims of the Waffle House shooting rampage, a 23-year-old musician.
  
Organizers say the vigil will begin at 7 p.m. CDT in the city's Centennial Park for Akilah DaSilva, who was gunned down inside the restaurant Sunday. The vigil comes as funeral preparations have now been set for three of the victims.
  
DeEbony Groves was a 21-year-old senior at Belmont University fatally shot inside the Waffle House. Visitation with the family will be held Friday at a Baptist Church in Gallatin. The funeral service will be held at noon Saturday.
  
A private viewing and memorial have been scheduled for Friday and Saturday for Taurean Sanderlin, a 29-year-old employee of the Waffle House. He was killed in the restaurant parking lot.
  
A family member says funeral information for DaSilva won't be made public. No information was available about the fourth victim.

