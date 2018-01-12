Funeral set for woman, great-granddaughters killed in house fire

BATON ROUGE - Funeral arrangements have been set for a woman and her two great-grandchildren who were killed in a house fire last week.

Authorities say 77-year-old Gloria Anderson and the two children, 7-year-old Maylia Jackson and 6-year-old Michele Jackson, were killed in the fire on Iroquois Street Friday morning. Two others, a 19-year-old and a 5-year-old were reportedly in critical condition over the weekend.

A visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 13 at McKowen Missionary Baptist Church, 1255 Louise St., Baton Rouge. The visitation will last from 9 a.m. until the religious service at 1 o' clock.