Funeral set for slain New Orleans police officer

NEW ORLEANS- A Saturday funeral has been scheduled for a New Orleans police officer who was shot to death last week.

The police department says services for 29-year-old Marcus NcNeil are set for 10 a.m. Saturday at Household of Faith Church in New Orleans, with interment following at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

The department says the Marcus McNeil Benefit Fund has been established at Whitney Bank to accept donations for McNeil's family.

McNeil had a wife and two children.

He was shot Friday after he and other officers got out of their cars to investigate what police said was suspicious activity. A suspect, 30-year-old Darren Bridges, was shot and wounded by another officer. He gave himself up later and faces charges including first-degree murder. Conviction would carry a possible death sentence.