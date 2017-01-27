Funeral services slated for Friday for slain officer

NEW ORLEANS - A Westwego police officer killed last week is slated to be laid to rest Friday.



Officer Michael Louviere was shot and killed Jan. 20 on his way home from work when he stopped to investigate a car crash.



The crash resulted from a shooting that started that morning and ended with the officer and the woman driving the car dead.



Authorities say Sylvester Holt, who had at one time been romantically involved with the woman, shot and chased her down after finding out she was pregnant by her new boyfriend.



After shooting Simone Veal and the officer, Holt went to a bridge overlooking the Mississippi River and climbed out onto a girder. After an hours-long standoff with authorities, he shot himself in the chest and died.