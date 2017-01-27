50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Funeral services slated for Friday for slain officer

1 hour 53 minutes 49 seconds ago January 27, 2017 Jan 27, 2017 Friday, January 27 2017 January 27, 2017 9:29 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS - A Westwego police officer killed last week is slated to be laid to rest Friday.

Officer Michael Louviere was shot and killed Jan. 20 on his way home from work when he stopped to investigate a car crash.

The crash resulted from a shooting that started that morning and ended with the officer and the woman driving the car dead.

Authorities say Sylvester Holt, who had at one time been romantically involved with the woman, shot and chased her down after finding out she was pregnant by her new boyfriend.

After shooting Simone Veal and the officer, Holt went to a bridge overlooking the Mississippi River and climbed out onto a girder. After an hours-long standoff with authorities, he shot himself in the chest and died.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days