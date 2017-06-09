Funeral services set for Kayla Denham, massage therapist found dead in Livingston Parish

BATON ROUGE – Funeral arrangements for Kayla Denham are set for this weekend for loved ones to pay their final respects.

Denham was 24 years old and a student at Delgado Community College. She previously attended Southeastern Louisiana University and Louisiana State University. She was a member of the Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority. She was a 2011 graduate of Dutchtown High School.

Visitation is scheduled for Friday, June 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales. On Saturday, June 10, visitation will continue at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Prarieville from 9:30 a.m. until mass at 10:30 a.m.

Internment will follow at Serenity Oaks.

Kayla is survived by her parents, grandparents, siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins, many friends, boyfriend Harrison Schmidt and her beloved chocolate lab, Sami.



Denham was found murdered at a property on Dunn Road earlier this week. The family thanks the work of the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office and the Louisiana State Police.

Words of condolences can be left for her family at www.oursofh.com.