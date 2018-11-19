59°
Funeral services set after motorcycle officer dies following September wreck

Monday, November 19 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SLIDELL - Funeral services have been set for an officer with the Slidell Police Department that died over the weekend following an on-duty motorcycle crash in September.

According to the police department, visitation for Officer Jason Seals will begin at 9 a.m. at the Northshore Harbor Center in Slidell. The funeral service, with full honors, will start at noon.

A police procession will follow the funeral service. Seals will be laid to rest in the Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Seals passed away early Saturday morning.

Authorities say, Seals was participating in a funeral escort in Slidell on September 25. At some point, a vehicle unexpectedly pulled out in front of him, causing Seals to strike the vehicle.

An official GoFundMe has been set up for his family.

