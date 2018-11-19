Latest Weather Blog
Funeral services set after motorcycle officer dies following September wreck
SLIDELL - Funeral services have been set for an officer with the Slidell Police Department that died over the weekend following an on-duty motorcycle crash in September.
According to the police department, visitation for Officer Jason Seals will begin at 9 a.m. at the Northshore Harbor Center in Slidell. The funeral service, with full honors, will start at noon.
A police procession will follow the funeral service. Seals will be laid to rest in the Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Seals passed away early Saturday morning.
Authorities say, Seals was participating in a funeral escort in Slidell on September 25. At some point, a vehicle unexpectedly pulled out in front of him, causing Seals to strike the vehicle.
An official GoFundMe has been set up for his family.
