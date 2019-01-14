Funeral services announced for Marksville kids killed in fiery crash

MARKSVILLE- The funeral arrangements have been released following a fiery crash that took the lives of five Marksville kids in Florida.

The crash happened on January 3rd, seven people, including five children, were killed in the wreck involving a van transporting members of a Louisiana church through Florida.

Jeremiah Jayce Warren

Service for 14-year old Jeremiah Jayce Warren's will be held in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.

In Jeremiah's obituary, he's described as a huge fan of Michael Jackson and always smiled. He loved watching YouTube and hoped to one day have his own channel. He was quiet and well behaved, but also a protective big brother.

Joel Duane Cloud

Service for 14-year-old Joel Duane Cloud's will be held in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.

In Joel's obituary, he's described as someone who loved to smile, make people laugh and being involved in church. He loved fishing, his dogs, playing video games, board games and enjoyed reading all kinds of books.

Cierra Elise Bordelon

Service for 9-year-old Cierra Elise Bordelon will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 12, 2019, in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home.

In Cierra's obituary she's described as a someone who enjoyed Little League Baseball, she played catcher and second base position. She also enjoyed singing and dancing. Lastly, Cierra was competitive no matter the game she tried to win.

Cara Elizabeth Descant

Services for 13-year-old Cara Elizabeth Descant will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 12, 2019, in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home.

In Cara's obituary she is described as someone who loved her teachers and her classmates. She tried to help them in any way she could. She was smart, many students turned to her for tutoring and she was happy to provide. She had already decided her goal was to become a math teacher to return to teach at her Alma mater.

Brieanna Layne Descant

Services for 10-year-old Brieanna Layne Descant will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, January 17, 2019, in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home.

In Brieanna's obituary she is described as an impactful person who touched many lives. She loved to sing and was always full of life. She was caring, genuine and loved cheerleading.