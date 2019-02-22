Funeral held for murdered gospel singer

BATON ROUGE- Many gathered Friday morning for the funeral service of slain gospel singer Marshall "Hollywood" Larks.

It was a full house at Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church in Baton Rouge with more than 200 visitors, including two choirs and an entire section of ministers, attending the funeral. Friends of Larks said the event resembled a gospel concert, filled with uplifting music.

"Hollywood, what we called him. His infectious laugh. I love his laugh and his personality. This service was just what he would have wanted," Sheila Douglas, a long time friend of Larks, said.

Larks was a well-known singer in the Baton Rouge area, even performing at LSU former football star Billy Cannon's funeral.

His body was found Sunday, on a dirt path off Spanish Town Road. Police say he suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested for the murder of the singer. His identity has not been revealed.

Larks was 35 years old.