Funeral held for local marine killed in California

CENTRAL - People lined the streets for miles in Central, as the body of 24-year-old Taylor Conrad passed Central High School, where he graduated in 2012.

Conrad was one of four Marines killed in a helicopter crash in California earlier this month. Since his death, the entire community has been outspoken about the impact Conrad had on them. Many of them made their way out to his funeral Tuesday.

"You see it, all the people here, all the people lining the streets with the procession. He's going to be remembered for a long time," said Darren Jenkins, Conrad's former classmate.

Conrad was laid to rest at the Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary with full military honors. Cpl. Brock Portier of Baton Rouge escorted the fallen Marine's casket home from Dover, Delaware.

"We had been really good friends... And when his mother asked me to do it, it was an honor. I was speechless," Portier said.

The funeral came to an end with a military helicopter fly over. The same type of aircraft Lance Corporal Conrad served on as a crew chief.