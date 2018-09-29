80°
Funeral for LSU basketball player to be held October 6th
BATON ROUGE- LSU basketball player Wayde Sim's funeral will be held on October 6th at Healing Place Church.
The funeral service will be at noon Saturday in Baton Rouge at Healing Place Church, 19202 Highland Road.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m.
