Funeral for LSU basketball player to be held October 6th

1 hour 22 minutes 16 seconds ago Saturday, September 29 2018 Sep 29, 2018 September 29, 2018 4:57 PM September 29, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- LSU basketball player Wayde Sim's funeral will be held on October 6th at Healing Place Church. 

The funeral service will be at noon Saturday in Baton Rouge at Healing Place Church, 19202 Highland Road.

Visitation will begin at 9 a.m.

